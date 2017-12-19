“Pitch Perfect 3” star Anna Kendrick can obviously sing and dance, and she was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in 2009’s “Up In the Air,” so we know she can act too.





But did you know that she’s also really great at impressions? Well, she’s really great at one particular impression to be precise.

“I do one impression, and it’s the weirdest impression, too,” she told host Jimmy Fallon during a recent “Tonight Show” appearance. “I should have like a Christopher Walken or something, and I have a Kristen Stewart. I don’t why.”

Kendrick went on to clarify said she’s been a longtime fan of the “Twilight” movies (and even appeared in a few of them) and has even shown Stewart her impersonation.

“She was like, ‘yeah, I do that with my mouth,’” Kendrick claimed.

She then explained the plot of her new movie “Pitch Perfect 3” as Stewart, much to the delight of the studio audience.

Kendrick also appeared on a Halloween edition of “The Tonight Show” in 2016 alongside John Lithgow.

The group read spooky campfire stories written by kids under the age of 10.

“I heard a knock on the door, nobody was there,” Fallon said during his story, “The Anonymous Man.” “I was so scared, my underwear almost came off.” The story was about a man who never shows up but could be in your house RIGHT NOW.

Then Kendrick told a story about a hungry ghost boy who doesn’t get any Halloween candy because he’s a ghost, called “The Hungry Ghost.”

“He got so sad and hungry that he went to McDonald’s and got a cheeseburger and even a milkshake because his mom said he could have one,” she read.

Lithgow’s story was called “Ghost Boy,” which was about how a ghost turns a boy into a ghost boy who then scares the 4th graders at his school. Lithgow’s howls are truly bone chilling.

Then the three go and read a story about the origins of the classic Halloween tradition of wearing a basket on your head.

So it turns out that Kendrick is really great at reading scary stories as well as acting, singing, dancing and doing a Kristen Stewart impression.

Absolutely horrifying!