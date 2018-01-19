This video shows a shocking animal mutation that may be on the rise, as more and more two-headed sharks are being found.





According to the video description, overfishing results in inbreeding, and now two-headed sharks are being found in Florida, Mexico and in the Indian Ocean.

However, some scientists believe the increase in two-headed sharks is due to the increase in scientific journals that write about such animals, and they aren’t actually seeing a population increase. They also note that “most don’t survive birth, making it difficult to study the cause of these anomalies.”

The video description also adds that the “bitter irony” is that the two-headed creatures “can’t swim” as “two heads fighting over which direction to go makes for an easy target for predators!”