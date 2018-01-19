Menu
dogpiss Read this Next

This ridiculously well-trained dog manages to urinate in a bowl without missing at all
Advertisement

This video shows a shocking animal mutation that may be on the rise, as more and more two-headed sharks are being found.


According to the video description, overfishing results in inbreeding, and now two-headed sharks are being found in Florida, Mexico and in the Indian Ocean.

RELATED: These viper dogfish sharks are the stuff of nightmares

However, some scientists believe the increase in two-headed sharks is due to the increase in scientific journals that write about such animals, and they aren’t actually seeing a population increase. They also note that “most don’t survive birth, making it difficult to study the cause of these anomalies.”

RELATED: Men caught on video heartlessly dragging a shark behind their boat enter their pleas to the cruel crime

The video description also adds that the “bitter irony” is that the two-headed creatures “can’t swim” as “two heads fighting over which direction to go makes for an easy target for predators!”

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Kangaroo strikes a ‘Come Hither’ pose — and Twitter can’t help but laugh

Kangaroo strikes a ‘Come Hither’ pose — and Twitter can’t help but laugh

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

12 happy and hairy facts on the Yorkie

13 stout and snuggly facts on the Boxer

13 stout and snuggly facts on the Boxer

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement