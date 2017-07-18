Rare Humor

A foul-mouthed mime flipped out and interrupted a local news reporter’s interview with a police officer

A street performer completely ruined a police officer’s moment of fame when he began yelling profanities at a passerby.

The policeman was being interviewed on the streets of Leicester in the U.K. by a local BBC news reporter. Everything was going well until an unseen man began yelling the phrase “Fuck off!”

The journalist apologized for the interruption as the camera operator panned to the right to reveal a mime covered head-to-toe in silver paint freaking out. He appeared to be confronting a man, while a second police officer tried to diffuse the commotion.


Thankfully, Twitter user Matt Sibson used a cell phone to record the scene as he saw it on TV.

Many others reacted:

