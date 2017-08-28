A man’s attempt to rescue a cat ends in hilarious failure

This hilarious ViralHog is short, sweet and so damn funny.

It begins with a kindly man descending a ladder into a hole in order to rescue an adorable little kitty who appears to be stranded at the bottom.

But some cats don’t want to be rescued, and this cat was one of those cats.

Before the kind man even reaches the bottom of the ladder, the cat does one of the most cat-like things we’ve ever seen — he climbs out of the hole in the blink of an eye. Leaving our would-be pet rescuer at looking like a dummy at the bottom of the hole.





Now we have to wonder if the cat was ever in danger to begin with.