A prankster put his wife’s precious iPhone in Jello, and she made him deeply regret his choices

If you’re a fan of either the U.K. or the U.S. versions of “The Office,” you probably remember the scene from the pilot episodes in which Tim/Jim puts Gareth/Dwight’s stapler in jelly/Jello.

Both versions of the scene are hilarious, and it’s fun to watch fictional characters react to having their property trapped in an edible prison. But watching the same thing happen to a real person is tense, especially when the item in question is a lot more valuable than a stapler.

In this Pranksters in Love YouTube video, John decides to prank his wife Nikki by putting her precious iPhone in Jello. John put a lot of effort into the prank, but the payoff was almost certainly worth it.

It takes Nikki a while to figure out where her phone is, but as soon as she finds it, she flies into a uncontrollable rage and yells at John to point where we almost take pity on him, even though he’s the one who committed the mean prank.

Jello gets thrown, tears are cried, and a an expensive piece of technology is almost ruined, all for our enjoyment. Thanks John!