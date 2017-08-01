Don Cheadle’s “Captain Planet” sketch is still one of the funniest things ever made

The environmentally conscious cartoon series “Captain Planet” has always been ripe for parody, and it was about a half-decade ago that Funny or Die decided to lampoon it with this hilarious sketch featuring Don Cheadle in the titular role. Cheadle’s Captain Planet is summoned by the Planeteers (one of whom is played by Gillain Jacobs from Netflix’s “Love”) but he goes slightly mad with power.

RELATED: Ron White’s story about pooping out a tooth will make you laugh until your face hurts

Clearly, this isn’t how we remember the originally Captain Planet. But Cheadle’s interpretation of the character is certainly way funnier than its predecessor.





Several more installments of the spoof “Captain Planet” have been made since it first blew our minds, and you can watch them all on the Funny or Die YouTube channel.