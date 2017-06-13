Everyone, even the other team, was laughing after Amy Schumer gave this response on “Celebrity Family Feud”

During an episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” that pitted Amy Schumer’s family against Kelly Clarkson’s family, Schumer gave an unexpected response to one of host Steve Harvey’s questions, and hilarity ensued.

With her family having two strikes, it was up to Schumer to give a correct answer to the round’s question, “Name something a wife might do to her bald husband’s head in the bedroom.”

“Push it down,” she responded.

Her hysterical answer caused laughter from everyone in the room, including the Clarkson family. After realizing what Schumer had said, Kelly Clarkson leaned into her microphone and gave a resounding “yes” in agreement.

Unfortunately for the Schumer family, the answer wasn’t on the board, so they received their third strike.