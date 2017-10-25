Extremely unsettling wax statue of Lady Gaga is giving people nightmares

Lady Gaga already has a number of wax figures at various Madame Tussauds locations around the world like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Shanghai and Hong Kong. But recently, a wax statue of Mother Monster made it’s debut at a museum in Lima, Peru — and it certainly caused a stir.
The statue was designed in honor of the highly-publicized red carpet meat dress Gaga wore to the 2010 MTV Awards, but when images began popping up on Twitter, her fans had some pretty hilarious opinions. They had a million reasons to be horrified by the statue, and made it clear.
So even though it’s a grotesque monstrosity, we’re grateful to whoever made the statue. Because if it wasn’t for their lack of wax-sculpting skills, we’d have one less thing to laugh at today.
Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets:
