Extremely unsettling wax statue of Lady Gaga is giving people nightmares

Lady Gaga already has a number of wax figures at various Madame Tussauds locations around the world like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Shanghai and Hong Kong. But recently, a wax statue of Mother Monster made it’s debut at a museum in Lima, Peru — and it certainly caused a stir.

The statue was designed in honor of the highly-publicized red carpet meat dress Gaga wore to the 2010 MTV Awards, but when images began popping up on Twitter, her fans had some pretty hilarious opinions. They had a million reasons to be horrified by the statue, and made it clear.





So even though it’s a grotesque monstrosity, we’re grateful to whoever made the statue. Because if it wasn’t for their lack of wax-sculpting skills, we’d have one less thing to laugh at today.

Let’s take a look at some of the best tweets:

How on earth did someone get PAID to professionally make a Lady Gaga wax figure that looks like THIS? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YHJjCehNtM — Colin Clark (@colinclark1995) October 20, 2017

The Peruvian wax museum after unveiling their new Lady Gaga wax figurepic.twitter.com/PD9Jwd2Y3r — Niurka Marcos Stan (@synewaive) October 20, 2017

Whoever made this wax figure need to be fired asap 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/f54Pfrk84i — Victor † Lady Gaga (@ARTPOPARTPOPART) October 19, 2017

It's a Wax sculpture of an alien cockroach that murdered Lady Gaga and is wearing her skin. pic.twitter.com/syzVLqaQZE — Natalie Grace Alford (@NatalieGABand) October 20, 2017

i wanna talk to whoever made this wax figure of gaga 💀 pic.twitter.com/bN3VP7LFJL — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) October 19, 2017

Lady Gaga recently paid tribute to her recently deceased friend Sonja on her birthday after she passed away in May of this year. The singer took to social media over the weekend to share several tributes to her late friend, who passed away from cancer.

“I ♥ you forever Sonja. #breastcancerawareness #womenempowerment,” s ♥ you forever Sonja. #breastcancerawareness #womenempowerment,” she wrote.