Jimmy Fallon weighs the pros and cons of watching the eclipse, and performs a beautiful rendition of a certain Bonnie Tyler number

After the events in Charlottesville put a dampener on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” — which Fallon opened with an emotional monologue — the host was clearly eager to get back to telling jokes, and that’s exactly what he did on Tuesday evening.

The topic for the latest installment of the regular “Tonight Show” segment “Pros and Cons” was the imminent solar eclipse.

RELATED: Samuel L. Jackson completely destroys James Corden in an ego-bruising rap battle

Fallon read out pros and cons of watching the eclipse with your own eyes. For every obvious pro like “The eclipse will happen on August 21st,” there was a jokey con like “HBO hackers have already leaked the eclipse online.”





At the end of the segment, Fallon appropriately launched into a beautiful rendition of Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

If you dig songs about eclipses, you should check out our Spotify playlist — it’s a work in progress right now, but you’ll love it when it’s done!