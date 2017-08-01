Idris Elba’s Google-translated rendition of “Baby Got Back” is so perfect that you’ll wish it were a real song

Idris Elba participated in the always brilliant “Google Translated Songs” segment on an episode of “The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon” — and he was just as awesome as you’d expect.

Elba was on the show to promote his film “The Dark Tower,” which is based on Stephen King’s cult classic series of novels. After chatting with Fallon about the film, the pair decided to goof around and do some karaoke. But there was one catch: the lyrics to all of the songs they sang had been run through Google Translate, which meant they’d been butchered even before Elba and Fallon started singing them.





RELATED: Anne Hathaway sings a Google translated version of a Weeknd song on “The Tonight Show” and completely nails it

Elba tackled a jumbled version of Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” before Fallon launched into his rendition of “…Baby One More Time” that was way better than the Britney Spears original.

To end the segment, Fallon and Elba took turns singing translated lines from “I’ll Make Love to You” by Boyz II Men, which was just as hilarious as it sounds.