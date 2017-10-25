Rare Humor

Jimmy Fallon and Ricky Gervais square-off in a hilarious silly-face showdown

British comedy icon and silly-face connoisseur Ricky Gervais recently appeared on “The Tonight Show” and went head-to-head (or face-to-face) in a few un-surprisingly hysterical rounds of “The Face It Challenge” with host Jimmy Fallon. The aim of the game is for each contender to make a silly face based on a prompt and try to make their opponent laugh. The last contender to laugh is the winner.

It sounds like a dumb game, but you’d have to be a really boring individual to not see the humor in two of the funniest men alive pretending to hold in their vomit and getting their junk caught in their zippers.


Gervais recently announced that his most recent stand-up special “Humanity” has been purchased by streaming giants Netflix. He told fellow comics Jim Norton and Sam Roberts on their Sirius XM radio show that stand-up is his “favorite thing to do.”

“I want to call myself a stand-up now,” Gervais said. “I don’t want to call myself a comedian or writer-director. That’s why it’s been seven years [since his last stand-up tour], because I always thought that it was the third string to my bow. And it got put back, more important things came along, a sitcom or a film …”

