Jimmy Fallon shares photos of random things that inexplicably resemble Donald Trump

Jimmy Fallon shared some fan-submitted photos — featuring random objects and animals that resemble President Trump — with his viewers on this episode of “The Tonight Show.”

It’s quite amazing how many different things Trump bears a resemblance to. The first picture Fallon showed was a photograph of a rock side by side with a photograph of the president, and honestly, we had no idea which was which. It was like we were looking at the same photo twice.

Next up was a picture of some chocolate ice cream in a cone. The ice cream had a quiff that made it look just like Donald Trump’s profile.

We were also shown a horse, a potato chip and a sonogram, and all of them could have been actual photos of the president.