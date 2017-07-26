Kelly Ripa talks to Seth Meyers about hanging out with grizzlies and working with Trump

During an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host Kelly Ripa talked about her experience working with Donald Trump and running into a bear with her family while in Vancouver.

Trump was a guest co-host on “Live” in 2006, and Ripa said he did a great job. She also mentioned that he was already talking about wanting to run for president then.

“He said, ‘Everyone wants me to run for president,'” Ripa said. “And I said, ‘Who?'”





She continued, “And I said, ‘But why would you wanna do that? Why would you wanna give up your life, which is so good? You’re not gonna be able to go to Florida anymore. You’re not gonna be able to golf every weekend.’ And I was wrong! He can do that!”

Ripa added that in theory, she was right, but now she realizes she’s an idiot and none of what she said was true. Meyers also said Trump has made him feel like an idiot.

“I will say, if there’s anyone who’s made me like an idiot more, it is this gentleman right here,” he said while pointing to a picture of Trump. “He proves you wrong all the time.”

While on the show, Ripa also talked about a run-in she and her family had with a bear named Brown Bum while camping on Vancouver Island. She said they, along with guides, were biking down a path when they ran across the animal. They engaged in a stare down with the bear before it eventually left.