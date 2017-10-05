Marathon runner turns his body into a living Tinder profile — and it’s working

Steve Bergstrom is Chicago marathon runner who decided to transform his body into a billboard in an attempt to find himself a girlfriend while finishing the race — it’s safe to say subtlety isn’t his strong suit!

HOT SINGLE GUY ALERT! He's an athlete with a steady job and he's in the market to wife up: https://t.co/eCYbQhHgKx pic.twitter.com/O4m6hfuIW7 — On The Story (@OnTheStory) October 22, 2015

Steve claims that he wasn’t looking for a string of sordid liaisons, and that the bizarre advertisement was just a bit of fun and a way to put himself back out there. “This was absolutely not a ploy to get as many dates as I can — I would like to find myself in a position where I don’t have to do this again,” he told HelloGiggles.





Unsurprisingly, Steve got plenty of responses. “I’ve had more than 1,000 friend requests,” Steve told HLN. “I can’t say I’m upset about it. Some have been from people saying that they were inspired to get back into running, and that’s been the best, people reaching out to share that.”

Given the amount of effort he put in, it would be a shame if nothing came of Steve’s escapade. Here’s hoping he finds love. Good luck, Steve!

