McConaughey & Elba is our new favorite bromance, and this video of them asking each other random questions is everything

Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba recently made this video with WIRED to promote their new movie “The Dark Tower.”

In the video, McConaughey and Elba ask each other a series of questions that have been taken from Google’s auto-complete function — meaning that these are all questions that people have typed into Google.

Many of the questions are pretty straightforward: where were they born, where did they go to school etc. But a few of them are bizarre, for example, at one point McConaughey asks Elba if he is related to Jessica Alba.





Elba/Alba. Easy mistake.

The Texan and the Londoner have great chemistry, and their banter is incredibly enjoyable. Let’s hope they make more movies together.