Metalheads and mash-up fans will absolutely adore this death metal version of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood”

YouTube mash-up artist Andy Rehfeldt recently created this incredible mash-up featuring a clip from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and a headbangingly awesome death metal song that he produced himself.

It’s one of those things that shouldn’t work as well as it does. They lyrics sync up perfectly with Mister Rogers’ mouth movements, and if you didn’t know any better, you could be tricked into thinking that this was a legitimate music video from a very clean-cut death metal musician.





We all know how metal Mister Rogers was, this video just confirms it.

Here’s another one of Andy’s brilliant videos, putting a hilariously awesome spin on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”: