Mexico’s former president certainly doesn’t mince words when it comes to mocking Donald Trump

In this recent Super Deluxe video, former Mexican President Vicente Fox accuses Donald Trump of being president “for the wrong reason.”

“Amigo, you have a ton of flaws,” Fox states. “But in my opinion, the one underlying problem with your presidency is you’re doing it for the wrong reason.”

“A presidency is not measured in praise or loyalty or lavish gifts,” adds the 74 year old. “It is measured in the amount of lives it improves. If everything you do is only designed to make life better for millionaires or billionaires, your presidency will be infamous.”





Fox then pokes fun at the president for his obsession with the inauguration crowd size, referring to it as an example of Trump’s misplaced priorities. “This is you in the most solemn moment of your life,” he says while showing the camera a picture of Trump’s inauguration. “Thinking about how big your crowd was. Worrying that the last guy had a bigger crowd than you. Donald, his is much bigger.”

During the clip, Fox also pulls out “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake you’ve ever seen” — mocking one of Trump’s most bizarre tangents.