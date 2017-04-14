Rare Humor

Sassy Trump is back, and now he’s talking about the “most beautiful piece of chocolate cake you’ve ever seen”

President Trump’s decision to bomb Syria and Afghanistan has been met with mixed reactions; however, most politicians and pundits agree that it was a wise move. Trump didn’t speak much about the attacks that he recently launched until Tuesday when he was interviewed by Fox’s Maria Bartiromo.

Of course, because it was a Trump interview, the internet had to mash it up into something hilarious. YouTube user Peter Serafinowicz creates videos of “Sassy Trump,” which is essentially Donald Trump’s own words dubbed with a “sassy” voice. And while a lot of the videos seem forced, President Trump talking about “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake you’ve ever seen” is perfect.


