The cruel canoe claims the dignity of another unsuspecting human victim

There’s no question that canoes — inanimate objects used to traverse rivers and streams — are the planet’s biggest threat to human dignity. Okay, that might be a slight exaggeration. But if the abundance of videos featuring canoe fails are anything to go by, it’s certainly not far from the truth.

RELATED: An innocent game of mini-golf ended in total humiliation for one budding golfer

This video comes to us via “America’s Funniest Videos,” and it features one of many canoe attacks that have occurred since the advent of digital video technology (God only knows how many canoe attacks went unreported prior to the popularization of the camera-phone.)





Thankfully, the gentlemen in the video escaped with his life. But sadly, his dignity is long gone.

If you see a canoe, run away!