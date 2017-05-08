The trailer for Sean Spicer’s new comedy special has finally arrived

The first trailer for Sean Spicer’s long awaited debut stand-up comedy special launched earlier today, and it’s made us more excited than we ever imagined — psych!

Sadly, it’s not a real trailer. It’s just a cleverly edited video that splices some of Spicer’s greatest moments into footage of an audience uproariously laughing, which makes it look like the White House Press Secretary is actually performing a comedy routine.

Spicer’s gags are hilarious, and he’s definitely funnier than most of the comics out there, whether he means to be or not.



