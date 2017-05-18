This adorable baby’s DIY Slip ‘N Slide will have you reaching for the olive oil

This insanely adorable video features a cute kid that clearly didn’t want to wait until it was old enough to play on a Slip ‘N Slide.

For some reason, the baby is playing on the floor of a pantry, where it has not only discovered a bottle of olive oil, but has also managed to either open it, or smash it.

If you can get the image of an infant human playing around with broken glass out of your head, you can laugh at the little tyke as it slides all over the kitchen floor.





Rather than panic about whether or not their child has been playing with glass, the parents just laugh and record a video of the scene.

Thank god for questionable parenting.