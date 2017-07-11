This adorable Chihuahua hops on a merry-go-round for exercise

If you need some motivation to go for a run, this adorable Chihuahua named Flower has you covered.

This video shows Flower getting her exercise by weaving her way through playground merry-go-round, much to the delight of her owner.

“Good girl Flower,” the owner can be heard saying offscreen. “Doggy exercise! Doggy exercise!”

The pup has a big smile on her face while she’s on the merry-go-round, and there’s no way you won’t be motivated to run after seeing how much Flower is enjoying her exercise.



