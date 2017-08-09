Rare Humor

This compilation of unlikely animal friendships is the cutest thing you’ll see all week

You won’t be able to contain your giggling while watching this adorable compilation that proves opposites can in fact attract when it comes to animal friendships.

The compilation features all sorts of friendships from raccoons and dogs to a rabbit and a horse, and even dogs and rabbits. There’s even a video of a duck riding on the back of a swimming dog, as well as one of a dog walking a horse. Another video shows a pup smooching a cow.


If there’s anything that can give you the jolt you need to get through the rest of the week, it’s definitely this compilation.

