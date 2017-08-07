This hilarious compilation of camera catastrophes will have you grinning from ear to ear

This hilarious America’s Funniest Home Videos compilation shows us what happens when cameras get a little bit too close to the action.

As you can see, it’s dangerous being a camera operator. It doesn’t matter how mundane the event they’re trying to capture is — it can still go horribly wrong.

They say never work with animals and kids — never attempt to film them either.

If you let yourself get distracted by the camera, the kid and/or animal you’re attempting to record will strike, and put an end to all of your photography aspirations.



