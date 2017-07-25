This installment of Kimmel’s “Unnecessary Censorship” includes potty-mouthed Power Puff Girls and a pervy “Bachelorette” contestant

As is customary on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” host Jimmy Kimmel presented yet another edition of his hilarious “Unnecessary Censorship,” segment, which shows some of the most memorable moments of the week, re-imagining them with a touch (and sometimes a handful) of implied vulgarity.

RELATED: Sean Spicer goes out with a bang and serenades the press corps with a rousing rendition of “I Will Survive” in this hysterical mash-up

This new edition features potty-mouthed Power Puff Girls, a POTUS with a dirty mind and a perverse “Bachelorette” contestant — although those last two examples aren’t as hard to imagine as the first one.





The segment is as hilarious as always, and the video team over at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” have once again done a brilliant job of creating comedy gold with fairly mundane footage.