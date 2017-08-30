This Twitter account that tweets jokes written by children is our new favorite thing

Kids Write Jokes is a brilliant Twitter account that tweets out jokes that have been written by actual children — and as you can probably imagine, they’re absolutely hysterical!

why did you poo because the toilet said you ugly butt cheek wonder — Kids Write Jokes (@KidsWriteJokes) July 27, 2017

According to its description, the account is curated by someone who moderates a Kids Jokes website. So all the jokes featured on the timeline are “genuine submissions by kids.”

whats brown all over? a stick — Kids Write Jokes (@KidsWriteJokes) August 27, 2017

Clearly, the reason the jokes are so funny is because they’re so nonsensical. Most of them make very little sense, and appear to just be a bunch of random words that just about form a coherent sentences — but when you imagine a kid saying them, they become comedic masterpieces.





what is the best part of bread…… bread — Kids Write Jokes (@KidsWriteJokes) August 24, 2017

Hey man your sheep are dead!

OK if my sheep are dead then you are dead!

I am a just joking! you are dead — Kids Write Jokes (@KidsWriteJokes) April 18, 2017

WHAT DID JOKER SAY TO BATMAN YOUR SO STUPID — Kids Write Jokes (@KidsWriteJokes) March 15, 2017