This Twitter account that tweets jokes written by children is our new favorite thing

Kids Write Jokes is a brilliant Twitter account that tweets out jokes that have been written by actual children — and as you can probably imagine, they’re absolutely hysterical!
According to its description, the account is curated by someone who moderates a Kids Jokes website. So all the jokes featured on the timeline are “genuine submissions by kids.”
Clearly, the reason the jokes are so funny is because they’re so nonsensical. Most of them make very little sense, and appear to just be a bunch of random words that just about form a coherent sentences — but when you imagine a kid saying them, they become comedic masterpieces.