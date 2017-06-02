This weatherwoman lost her earring so her trusty anchorman started searching for it while the cameras were rolling

While the mainstream networks like Fox, MSNBC and CNN are great for following national news; they can get pretty stiff at times. In contrast, local news feels a lot more real, complete with all the bumbles and screw-ups that happen in real life.

Cecily Tynan of ABC 6 in Philadelphia was delivering the weather when her earring fell out. Tynan joked, “I hope I didn’t lose it, I really like that earring.”





While she continued to give the forecast, ABC 6 anchorman Jim Gardner wandered into the shot and located her earring on the ground. After the jewelry was returned to her, Tynan burst into laughter and declared, “That’s like my favorite moment ever on action news.”

Later, when the two were back at the desk, she thanked him again, saying, “That was really nice Jim, I really appreciate that.”