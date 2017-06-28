Rare Humor

We don’t deserve cats, and this adorable compilation shows why

Cats are adorable, and this compilation shows exactly why we don’t deserve them.

Each clip is of a cat doing something that will have you both laughing and saying ‘aww.’ From jumping and not reaching the intended target to trying trying to run after the light from a laser pointer, this collection will give you enough cuteness to get you through the day.

Cats are great pets, providing comfort, cuddles and camera-worthy moments to families, the latter of which is evident in this compilation. We definitely don’t deserve cats.


