The shooter who opened fire on Republicans has been identified and his Facebook page is filled with anti-Trump posts

According to the Washington Post, law enforcement officials have confirmed the identity of a man who opened fire on Republican politicians and their staffers at a baseball field near Washington, D.C. Sixty-six-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois has been identified by the Washington Post as the shooter. Hodgkinson is alleged to have opened fire on Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) and countless other elected officials. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot and wounded.

A Facebook page for a person who appears to be James Hodgkinson reveals that the man in question once owned a home inspection business.





RELATED: Rand Paul and Mo Brooks recount the chilling moments leading up to the shooting that injured House Republican Steve Scalise

Many of Hodgkinson’s posts support former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

In the moments since Hodgkinson was identified hundreds of Facebook users took to his page to condemn him for his alleged involvement in the attack.

Several of Hodgkinson’s Facebook statuses are still public, including many in support of Senator Sanders and others that criticize President Donald Trump.