Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg On Potential 2024 Run: “I’m Completely Absorbed In This Day Job” (Video)

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was asked about a potential run for President in 2024. Remember, Buttigieg gained national attention when he decided to run for President in the 2020 Election, barely garnering any support.

Prior to his work as Transportation Secretary, Buttigieg served as the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. How that qualifies him for his current position, we have no idea.

With speculation swirling as to whether Joe Biden will be the Democrat nominee in 2024 or not, Buttigieg was recently asked about a potential Buttigieg for President campaign in 2024.

Buttigieg’s response was blunt, saying, “Uhh, not anytime soon, I’m completely absorbed in this day job.” Remember that Americans are experiencing travel delays and flight cancellations like never before. Millions experienced issues over July 4th.

See a clip of Buttigieg’s response below…

"Will see a Pete Buttigieg on the ticket for 2024?"



Pete Buttigieg: "Uhh, not anytime soon, I'm completely absorbed in this day job" pic.twitter.com/9zPmbRGfWL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2023

It was during this same interview that boy-wonder Buttigieg spoke about flying cars, saying “Certainly I’m not planning on switching the family minivan to a flying car anytime soon.” See a clip of that response below…

PETE BUTTIGIEG: "Certainly I'm not planning on switching the family minivan to a flying car anytime soon" pic.twitter.com/8F5174iS9x — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2023

Talk about dull! If you don’t like waiting for your airplane, it seems that you may be out of luck. Pete Buttigieg is here to stay, for now.