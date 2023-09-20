Biden Speaks Gibberish, Embarrasses Himself At UN General Assembly (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered remarks at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly yesterday. While speaking, Biden began to trail off into gibberish, making up words and appearing to lose his place on his teleprompter.

We would try to transcribe what Biden said, but honestly, we don’t know exactly how we would do that. Biden isn’t speaking English here, or any other language for that matter.

Biden incoherently mumbles as he reads his remarks from his teleprompter at the UN General Assembly pic.twitter.com/XqovhtLQ6o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2023

The DNC’s Twitter account took the opportunity of Biden speaking at the United Nations General Assembly to make a comparison between Biden’s speech, and President Trump’s speech a few years ago.

Completely omitting Biden’s gibberish from their clip, the DNC showed a short and out-of-context clip of Biden speaking at this conference, side-by-side with Trump speaking. The caption of the post read, “The difference.”

The post is attempting to make Trump look lie a joke, and Biden like a respected leader. Unfortunately for the Democrats, this theory has no attachment to reality. Biden spoke gibberish, losing his place and struggling to read from the teleprompter several times.

The only reason world leaders are clapping is because Biden will hand them U.S. taxpayer money with no questions asked. Trump, on the other hand, made it a point to question the U.S. taxpayer’s financial obligation to foreign nations and treaties.