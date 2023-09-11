‘Pawn Stars’ Icon Arrested For DUI

Corey Harrison, from the hit show ‘Pawn Stars’ on the History Channel was pulled over at 1:00 in the morning for drunk driving.

According to TMZ, the police performed the arrest in Las Vegas early on Friday morning.

Corey reportedly told TMZ that he had just flown in from Minnesota. He then told the cop that he only had one drink seven hours prior, while on the flight.

After being pulled over for swerving, the cop asked Corey to step out to test for sobriety. After taking the field test, he asked to take the breathalyzer, however it was broken according to the cop. Right after this, Corey was handcuffed and he was taken to the police office.

“Pawn Stars” Corey Harrison arrested for DUI in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/tP69wed08y — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 9, 2023

When he arrived at the police office, Corey claimed that the next breathalyzer was also not working. Corey has not admitted to being drunk but the police had him take a blood test.

The police told Corey that he was not allowed to leave until he had taken the blood test. Corey took the test and was let go after eight hours. The officers offered Corey a ride home after informing him he had failed the sobriety test. They did not take or suspend his driver’s license.

It is unclear what will happen next in Corey’s case. He did fail the sobriety test, but continues to deny having more than one drink many hours before the arrest. It is important to remember, Corey is innocent until proven guilty.

All of that to say, this is not the first run in with the law for the Pawn Stars show that ran for 22 seasons on the History Channel, in 150 countries according to the New York Post. Before this, other members were arrested for narcotics, loitering, and sexual assault investigations.

