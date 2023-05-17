Philadelphia Prison Escapee Accused of Multiple Homicides Caught 10 Days Later

A suspect accused of multiple murders has been re-captured by authorities after he escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center earlier this month by cutting a hole in a fence.

Ameen Hurst, 18, made his getaway 10 days ago. He was charged in the shooting deaths of four people between December 2020 and March 2021.

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Hurst was captured and arrested Wednesday morning without incident.

Hurst actually escaped with another prisoner, Nasir Grant, who was in custody for narcotics violations, theft and firearm charges. The pair did so together on May 7. Grant, 24, was captured in Philadelphia last week.

Ameen Hurst Taken Into Custody

Escapee Ameen Hurst was just taken into custody at 6100 Washington Ave without incident. Special thanks to all of our investigators and @USMS_Philly for their tireless efforts. — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) May 17, 2023

Along with Hurst and Grant, three others were arrested for assisting the escape, CBS Philadelphia reported. Those arrested consisted of two 21-year-old men and a 35-year-old man.

Grant was getting into a vehicle with family members at the time of his re-capture.

“You may hear from the family that they were on the way to turn himself in, we hear that a lot, but we just weren’t willing to take that chance,” Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said, via CBS Philadelphia. “If we had the opportunity to take him down on the street, we were going to.”

Interestingly, authorities didn’t even know that Hurst and Grant had escaped until about 18 hours after the fact, according to reports.

Hurst was arrested in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue by members of the U.S. Marshal fugitive task force, Clark said. Hurst’s brother was also being held for questioning.

