78-Year-Old Woman Charged With Bank Robbery Apologizes to Teller with Note: ‘Sorry I Didn’t Mean to Scare You’

Some stories just seem too heartwarming to be true.

OK, maybe this isn’t one of them. But it was nice of a Missouri senior citizen who’s been charged with bank robbery to leave a kind note for the bank teller.

Bonnie Gooch, 78, was charged with the robbery after allegedly demanding “13,000 small bills” in a note to the teller. “Thank you sorry I didn’t mean to scare you,” the note continued.

Interestingly, this apparently not Gooch’s first rodeo — or robbery. She has also been accused of two others. This particular one took place at Goppert Financial Bank in the Kansas City suburb of Pleasant Hill.

Prosecutors say that Gooch handed the teller the note, then banged on the counter in an effort to speed things up. She then left in a Buick SUV with a handicapped registration number, according to the Kansas City Star.

Witnesses said Gooch was dressed in all gray and wearing plastic gloves and sunglasses.

The Goppert Financial Bank in Missouri that Bonnie Gooch, 78, is accused of robbing. (Google Maps, via the Kansas City Star)

“The woman allegedly advised the teller not to count the money and ‘just give it to her,'” the Star wrote.

Needless to say, police officers were a bit confused once they found and apprehended the suspect, said Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright, who called the case “unusual” and “sad.”

When police pulled over Gooch in a parking lot, they found the cash scattered throughout the vehicle and smelled alcohol, prosecutors said.

“We weren’t sure initially that we had the right person,” Wright said, via the Star.

Gooch’s other bank robbery convictions came in 1977 in California, and 2020 in a different Kansas City suburb. She is scheduled to be arraigned for this one on May 25.

For now, she is in jail with her bail set at $25,000, the Star reported.