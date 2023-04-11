Man Spent $24,000 to Flip a Boeing 737 Into Airbnb With Cockpit Flight Simulator and Hot Tub

One man has decided to put the air in Airbnb.

More specifically, Steven Northam bought part of the airplane — and made a place to stay out of it. The plane didn’t fly but perhaps could soar with Northam’s idea.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

And to think he only paid $6,165 for it on eBay.

Northam, 38, is young, but semi-retired. He actually bought the forward fuselage of a 1968 Boeing 737-200, not an entire plane. But he gave himself a project by making it an Airbnb.

New Airbnb

(Scott Northam photos, via Business Insider)

“The plane popped up on eBay and it just sort of piqued my interest as it is something different, quirky, and which, ultimately, could be a little business project as well,” he told Business Insider.

Of course, just getting the plane was a challenge, as Northam said he needed a haulage firm and a crane to have it delivered.

Interestingly, the plane had sort of just been sitting there, unused by local college.

“For 15 years, they just left it outside, sitting there, so it was pretty dirty and sort of worn out,” he said. “It needed a bit of work.”

Northam did the work and even installed a hot tub.

“I did the whole thing, single-handedly, a three-month project,” Northam said. “Just me, on my own, essentially.”

And now, it appears, his Airbnb is about to take off. The sky, as they say, is the limit.