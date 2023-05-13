A Minnesota Man Who Beheaded His Girlfriend Has Been Convicted Of First Degree Premeditated Murder

A man in Minnesota has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend by decapitating her on a public street.

Initial Arrest

Alexis Saborit, 44, was found guilty on Thursday of murdering America Thayer, 55, in July 2021. He waived his right to a jury trial during a court hearing on January 25, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE from the Minnesota Judicial Branch.

Court documents revealed that Saborit was found guilty of premeditated first-degree murder. His review hearing is set for June 1. Ron Hocevar, the County Attorney, expects that Saborit will be given a sentence of life in prison without any chance of being released.

Judge Caroline H. Lennon stated in the court records that “The Court finds proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Defendant caused the death of America Thayer.”

Harrowing Details

Alexis Saborit found guilty of beheading girlfriend America Thayer https://t.co/RMDsXbEgqo — WCCO | CBS News Minnesota (@WCCO) May 11, 2023

She added that someone witnessed “Thayer alive with Defendant in her Chrysler 300 sedan at about 2:00 p.m. in Shakopee’s Memorial Park. Approximately 30 minutes later, multiple witnesses saw a man attacking a woman in a Chrysler 300 sedan in the intersection of Spencer Street and Fourth Avenue in Shakopee, roughly a mile from Memorial Park.”

Additional witnesses “saw a man standing outside of the open passenger door striking the victim with a hand weight.” They also “saw the man chopping at the front passenger seat with a large knife and then pull a decapitated body and severed head out of the vehicle.”

One witness “drove by again and saw a body and severed head on the ground outside of the vehicle.”

“The Defendant used a dumbbell to strike Thayer in the head and a machete to decapitate her,” Lennon stated. “The nature of the assault is proof of the Defendant’s intent to cause Thayer’s death.”