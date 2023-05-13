Man Who Looks Like King Charles Was Asked to Be in a Porn Film

62-year-old Guy Ingle, who is the doppelgänger of King Charles III, has made a career for himself by posing as this particular member of the royal family. However, one job he was offered proved to be too much for Ingle, which was starring in an adult film.

Ingle, from Ampthill, England, opened up to New magazine about all the opportunities he’s had due to his career as a King Charles III impersonator. He said, “I’m lucky that my job has taken me all over the world. I’ve filmed adverts in locations like Japan, the United States and Spain. I even starred in a Bollywood movie and was once paid over £1,000 to deliver a five-minute speech to celebrate Heathrow Airport opening Terminal 5.”

King Charles Lookalike Given NSFW Offer

As Ingle continued, he revealed the shocking offer he declined. He added, “But there are things I wouldn’t do regardless of the money on offer. One time I was asked to appear in an X-rated film, much to my amusement. I laughed at the offer but politely declined. I’ve always had a great respect for the Royals so I’d never portray the King in a negative way.”

Ingle may have declined the taboo offer to appear in an adult film, but he has appeared in several Hollywood films and has worked with legendary funnyman Leslie Nielsen. Ingle has been working as a King Charles III impersonator for over 30 years. He shared that his work is not just about looking like the man, but is also about mannerisms and state of mind. Ingle said that he clenches his jaw and raises his eyebrows, which helps him achieve the perfect voice. He also dons a hairpiece that helps him get into character, which costs around $500.

Ingle continued, “Being a lookalike is a lot more than just looking like someone. I have to be able to make people believe that I am the King and that requires a lot of research. I’ve watched an endless amount of videos and I’m constantly looking at new pictures of Charles before every gig just so I can copy his body language.”