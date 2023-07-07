In the afternoon of Monday July 3rd, a man sought to hold up a nail salon in Atlanta. However he found the feat to be more indifferent than expected.

Videos by Rare

The Nail1st salon on Piedmont Road in Atlanta was carrying on business as usual when a man barged in the door. The man was dressed in a black shirt, jeans, some stylish shades, and a backwards blue baseball cap. The man who ran in the door also wielded a bag draped over his hand, giving the illusion he had a gun.

As the man burst into the salon, he pointed the bag in a woman’s face and commanded that everyone get on the ground and hand over money. The people in the shop who consisted of customers and employees simply sat there.

Atlanta Thief Hilariously Fails To Rob A Nail Salon

The thief continued to try and intimidate the folks just trying to get their nails done as he shouted more commands. Seeing that none of the women there were in the slightest alarmed, he paused flabbergasted.

He moved to the cashier who also stood there as the would-be thief felt the awkwardness set in. Suddenly the phone rang and the clerk answered, carrying on as usual.

Finally the distraught suspect looked around aimlessly. No one was frightened by his ‘hand gun.’ No one seemed threatened by his demands. To get the point across, one woman who was finished, walked out the door with her hands up.

With that the man looked around as if to say “come on, are you serious?” In utter defeat, the suspect drove away to rethink his occupation and give up his dream for acting.

The Daily Mail additionally reported that Crime Stoppers are looking for help identifying the man, just in case he gets the job done one day.

