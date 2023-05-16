Colorado Man Hilariously Attempted to Trade Places With Dog to Avoid DUI Arrest

You can call them the dog days of spring, a time when the flowers begin to bloom and you are finally able to get out of the house and let loose a little.

And if you have to bring the dog along, well, so be it.

At least, that seemed to be the theory of one Colorado man — who police say got pulled over for suspicion of DUI, then tried to put his dog into the driver’s seat, while he moved over to the passenger’s side.

Videos by Rare

At that point, you really have to ask which is worse: Driving drunk or letting the dog drive sober. This man thought a dog driving was the better option. And that may tell you all you need to know about his own state of mind.

Anyway, the responding officer said he saw the man switch places with the dog, and when the officer approached the car, the man got out of the passenger side. Then he started to run away, police said.

By “he,” we mean the man, not the dog.

The man was captured about 20 yards away and taken to the hospital, likely because of a fall. He has since been arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and driving while impaired. Perhaps not surprisingly, he had previous warrants for his arrest.

The incident happened in Springfield, Colorado, a small town of about 1,300. That’s people. We aren’t sure how many dogs live there.

We do know one who was an innocent bystander, however, and by all accounts, he was not charged with any sort of crime. Nor did he deserve to be, despite his owner’s attempts.