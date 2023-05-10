Biden Gets Lost Again Attempting To Exit The Stage After Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden held remarks today to discuss why he will not negotiate with Congress on spending cuts to raise the debt ceiling. The remarks were literally called on the White House Youtube channel “President Biden Discusses Why Congress Must Avoid Default Immediately and Without Conditions”.

When the speech first began, Biden was late walking out. His music played for a while as the spotlight showed an empty stage. Biden then frantically appeared, seeming to be in a rush. See a clip of that strange moment below…

Biden then repeated the lie that Republicans want to ‘cut Veteran’s benefits’. The bill passed by House Republicans makes absolutely no change to Veteran’s benefits. See a clip of that moment below…

When you have lost the Washington Post as a Democrat, you know you have really messed up.

Later on in the speech, Biden then once again repeated the strange saying that ‘America is not a deadbeat Nation’. Biden has been saying this quite a bit recently. It really doesn’t make sense. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden then capped off his horrible appearance by getting lost while attempting to exit the stage once again. Biden even stopped, looking around for help in the middle of the stage. This President is not capable of fulfilling the duties of the Office!

See a clip of that scary moment below…

