Biden Gets Lost Again Attempting To Exit The Stage After Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden held remarks today to discuss why he will not negotiate with Congress on spending cuts to raise the debt ceiling. The remarks were literally called on the White House Youtube channel “President Biden Discusses Why Congress Must Avoid Default Immediately and Without Conditions”.

When the speech first began, Biden was late walking out. His music played for a while as the spotlight showed an empty stage. Biden then frantically appeared, seeming to be in a rush. See a clip of that strange moment below…

Biden then repeated the lie that Republicans want to ‘cut Veteran’s benefits’. The bill passed by House Republicans makes absolutely no change to Veteran’s benefits. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden falsely claims Republicans want to "cut" veterans' health care.



That's a lie — even the Washington Post says Biden is taking "the spin to a Four-Pinocchio extreme." pic.twitter.com/zJYZnxNUyf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023

When you have lost the Washington Post as a Democrat, you know you have really messed up.

Later on in the speech, Biden then once again repeated the strange saying that ‘America is not a deadbeat Nation’. Biden has been saying this quite a bit recently. It really doesn’t make sense. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "America is not a deadbeat nation! We pay our bills!" pic.twitter.com/JlomenmWy4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023

Biden then capped off his horrible appearance by getting lost while attempting to exit the stage once again. Biden even stopped, looking around for help in the middle of the stage. This President is not capable of fulfilling the duties of the Office!

See a clip of that scary moment below…

Biden once again gets lost as he attempts to exit the stage pic.twitter.com/1faxibQlgj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2023