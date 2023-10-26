Wednesday evening, a man with what appears to be an AR-15 has killed 22 people across Lewiston, Maine. The gunman is still on the loose.

The gunman is believed to be Robert Card. The police have only labeled Robert a person of interest, he has yet to be labeled ‘suspect.’ According to the New York Post, Robert Card is an Army Reservist. Card has been stationed in Saco, Maine, and while in Saco, Card has been a professional gun instructor.

Unfortunately, Robert is believed to have spent at least two weeks in a mental health facility this past summer. It is reported that the 40 year old Robert was “hearing voices,” and he had also threatened to attack the military training base in Saco.

As of 7:00 PM In Lewiston, Maine, authorities have requested that businesses lock down, or close, and residents lock up while the police investigate and capture the suspect. As reported by Rare, the gunman has killed at least 22 people across the city being reported in two locations, on opposite sides of the town. In addition to the 22 people who have been killed, the gunman’s rampage has led to 50 to 60 individuals being injured.

Maine Massacre Gunman Person Of Interest Identified

As the police are carrying out the large operation to subdue the mass shooter, the shooter has been reported from yet another location. Two of the locations included a bowling alley, Spare Time Bowling Alley on Mollison Way and the Schemengee’s Bar and Grille on Lincoln Street, as reported by WMTW. The Sun Journal additionally reports the police being alerted at a Walmart distribution center on Alfred A Plourde Parkway.

Maine’s Governor Janet Mills shared on her Twitter (X) account: “I urge all people in the area to follow the direction of State and local enforcement,” adding that: “I will to continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials.”

This is a developing story…