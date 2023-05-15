Man Charged 4 Years After Killing Woman Walking Her Dog in Cleveland

A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a woman who was walking her dog in a Cleveland park in 2019.

Sheila Wallace, 58 at the time, was taking her dog on a regular walk-in McGowan Park, where she was shot in the head and chest around 7 p.m.

DaJuan Evans, now 22, faces one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to an indictment handed down by a grand jury.

Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said that Wallace’s death shook the community “to the core” in a statement. Evans allegedly shot Wallace and then fled the scene with another male.

(Cuyahoga County Sheriff)



The two men approached Wallace, then continued on, before Evans turned around and fired four shots at her, prosecutors say video evidence revealed. Two of the bullets struck and killed Wallace.

Nearby residents found Wallace later that night and called the police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later in 2019, a gun used in a separate shooting was linked to the gun used to shoot Wallace via a ballistics test, investigators said. That gun was tracked back to Evans.

“For four years, our community has sought answers to the senseless homicide of Sheila Wallace,” Cleveland City Councilman Brian Kazy said in a statement responding to the indictment. “I am elated that this first step in bringing justice to the victim and her family has been taken.”

Evans is being held on $1 million bond.