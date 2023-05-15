Texas Mom Fatally Shot by a Stray Bullet While Shopping for Prom Dresses with Her Daughter

39-year-old Texas mom Ana Moreno has been killed after being hit by a stray bullet while out shopping for prom dresses for her daughter. Moreno was tragically caught in the crossfire during a shootout between passengers in two different vehicles near a mall in Dallas. Three men were also seriously injured during the violent incident, and it’s not clear if they were involved in the shooting or not.

18-year-old Amy Rodriguez, the daughter of Moreno, spoke to Fox 4 about the tragic incident, informing the outlet that she and her mom heard “really loud gunshots, and really close to us,” while they were out looking for dresses for Amy’s prom. Amy continued, “I told her to keep going. We crashed … she fell on me, and when I looked at her I [saw] blood — and I knew.”

Tragic Shooting Death of Texas Mom of Three

With tears in her eyes, Amy opened up further about the harrowing experience of losing her mom, adding, “I didn’t care about prom. I didn’t care about anything. I just wanted her to be OK. It’s hard. I just still can’t believe it.”

Amy and her mother were found in Moreno’s car by a witness named Jacob Faz, who was driving with his wife when he pulled over to help the distraught girl and her mortally wounded mom. Faz told Fox 4 that Amy “looked panicked. She was trying to get somebody to help her mom. She was scared.” Faz informed the outlet that he did everything he could do to help Moreno, but it all proved to be futile. He said, “She wasn’t breathing. I checked for a pulse.” Moreno was pronounced dead after she was taken to a local hospital.

Moreno’s younger daughter, 17-year-old Michelle Rodriguez, also spoke out about the tragic loss of her mother, saying that Moreno “was so excited to see [Amy] get ready for prom. She was excited for everything. She was so excited for us to graduate, that’s all she wanted. She didn’t deserve it. She didn’t.” Moreno also had a son, whose name has not been released. No arrests in the shooting have been made.