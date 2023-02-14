Michigan State Shooting Survivor Also Endured 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre

A Michigan State University student who was on campus during Monday’s deadly shooting is reportedly also a survivor of the Sandy Hook massacre. 21-year-old Jaqueline Matthews is originally from Newtown, Connecticut. She was in sixth grade when the shooting occurred in 2012 and is currently majoring in international law at MSU.

“I don’t ever think you ever get over something so traumatic or so tragic, even if it’s not in your community,” she stated. “I think things like this, people feel and it never really goes away.”

She went on to say that she suffers from a PTSD fracture in her back due to crouching and hiding in a corner during the Sandy Hook tragedy that was caused by gunman Adam Lanza. Lanza went on to kill 20 students and six teachers and staff.

Sandy Hook and MSU Survivor Speaks Out

A survivor of the Sandy Hook School mass shooting in 2012 is a student at Michigan State University: “I am 21-years-old and this is the second mass shooting I’ve lived through. We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent.” pic.twitter.com/Jcafl57tmZ — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 14, 2023

“I am 21 years old, and this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through,” Jackie Matthews shared in an emotional TikTok video.

“The fact that this is the second mass shooting that I have now lived through is incomprehensible,” Matthews stated

She continued, “My heart goes out to all the families and the friends of the Michigan State shooting. But we can no longer just provide love and prayers. It needs to be legislation, it needs to be action. It’s not okay. We can no longer allow this to happen. We can no longer be complacent.”

The student’s message was later reposed on Twitter by Moms Demand Action by Shannon Watts, drawing thousands of comments and retweets.

Who is the Michigan State Shooter?

Unfortunately, Matthews isn’t the only MSU Survivor that was faced with the aftermath of their second school massacre. One freshman, whose name hasn’t been released, survived the Oxford High School shooting back in 2021.

“I can’t believe this is happening again,” the student’s mother told the Detroit Free Press after Monday night’s carnage. The shooting took place on the night of the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The MSU shooting left three dead and five others critically injured. An alert was sent at 8:31 pm, Monday, telling students to. “run, hide, fight” with a report of shots fired at MSU Union and Berkey Hall. 43-year-old suspect Anthony McRae was found off campus early Tuesday before he could be arrested. Authorities stated he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

