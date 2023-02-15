Michigan State University Killer Previously Charged With Felony, Was Still Able to Buy Gun

New details are being released regarding the shooting at Michigan State University. Authorities have named 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae as the shooter who opened fire in two campus buildings and later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McRae had no professional or personal affiliation with the University. So far, investigators have yet to uncover a motive for the heinous crime. At this time, there is no further information on the mental health history and state of mind of the suspect. But authorities stated that years before he carried on the massacre, he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, which is a felony that would have prevented him from being able to buy a gun if he were convicted.

The felony case didn’t make it to trial, instead, a 2019 deal had allowed him to plead guilty to misdemeanor possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle, according to the Ingham County prosecutor’s office. He reportedly spent a year and a half on probation.

The Victims

From late last night to the early hours of the morning, names of the victims who sadly lost their lives to McRae’s crimes are slowly being released. The three college students — Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner, and Brian Fraser were all incredibly involved in academic activities.

Social media activist, by the handle of @quentin.quarantino, shared photos of each of the students. Arielle is pictured wearing academic honor cords and a black graduation cap. Alexandria is smiling ear to ear in fall attire, and Brian is the picture of joy in his button-down collared shirt and gleeful grin.

The caption goes on to describe how each of the students enjoyed spending their time.

“Arielle Diamond Anderson, 19, was studying at Michigan State to become a doctor. She loved to roller skate and attend MSU basketball games. Alexandria Verner, 20, was studying forensics and was described as a “quiet leader” and “phenomenal student.” Brian Fraser, 20, was the president of his fraternity and described as a great friend.”

Horrific Accounts

Several students are coming forward and sharing the stories of what they experienced during the shooting. An MSU junior, Lexy Alston revealed details to 19 News about what occurred.

“In the Comms Arts building, the doors don’t actually lock so my professor who was Laurie Dickerson, she had already planned for events. So she had a bungee cord actually in her office. So she grabbed the bungee cord and we piled into this room, which had two doors to enter in and she tied her bungee cord, knotted one side of the doorknob, and pulled it across to the other door where she knotted another knot. So if you’re on the outside, you couldn’t open the door. And then we put up a piano against the door and we put a desk against the door, just anything that we could barricade ourselves in with, because we knew the doors don’t lock,” Lexy shared.

Authorities are slowly releasing new details of the case regarding the life of the suspect and what would drive him to commit such a devastating act of violence.