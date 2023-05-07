Mom Accused of Killing 3 Children and Attempting Suicide by Jumping off a Roof is Now Paralyzed

32-year-old Lindsay Clancy, who is currently facing homicide charges for the murder of her three young children, is reportedly paralyzed. On January 24, Clancy allegedly strangled her three children, 7-month-old son Callan, 5-year-old daughter Cora, and 3-year-old son Dawson, to death with exercise bands, then proceeded to jump out the window of her own Massachusetts home. Callan initially survived the attack but later died in the hospital.

Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin J. Reddington, claims that she is now permanently paralyzed from the waist down due to her self-inflicted injury. In addition to homicide, Clancy is being charged with three counts of strangulation, assault, and battery. Her next court date is scheduled for July 25.

Reddington claims that Clancy, who was once a labor and delivery nurse, committed the heinous crimes against her own children because of postpartum depression and medication prescribed by doctors. Reddington claims he believes that Clancy was suffering from “postpartum psychosis” at the time of the murders.

The father of the children, Patrick, is left devastated in the wake of the deaths of his three children at the hands of his wife. In the comments section of a GoFundMe page in support of Patrick, the man himself urges people to forgive his wife for her crimes, writing, “…I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have. The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone – me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

Patrick’s comment continues, “I promise I’ll put all my energy into healing and rediscovering my purpose. I owe that to all of you, Duxbury fire and police, our compassionate healthcare workers, our local faith leaders, the Microsoft community, and especially Cora, Dawson, and Callan. I don’t know how or when I’ll be able to do it, but your love and generosity will help me get started. I know that love always wins.”

