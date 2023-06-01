‘Pretend Orphan’ Natalia Grace Denies ‘Sociopath’ Allegations Made by Her Adoptive Parents

Natalia Grace, an orphan from Ukraine, has been accused of pretending to be a six-year-old by her adoptive parents. Now, she is revealing the truth about her side of the story.

Secrets Uncovered

This week, Entertainment Tonight obtained an exclusive clip where Natalia speaks about the allegations made public by Michael and Kristine Barnett. The couple from Indiana claim that Natalia, who has a form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal, is a “sociopath” and a “con artist” who is actually an adult with malicious intentions.

“This is my side of the story, and I’m going to say what happened because I never got a chance to say what happened,” Natalia states in the clip. The video serves a preview for what’s to come in the Investigation Discovery documentary The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks.

“I’m hearing all this stuff that never actually happened from Kristine and Michael,” Natalia added. “It’s shocking and it’s frustrating because that’s not true. And, people are believing what Kristine and Michael are saying without even hearing my side.”

The Barnetts adopted Natalia from Ukraine in 2010, thinking she was a 6-year-old orphan. However, they now suspect that she was an adult pretending to be a child. Furthermore, they allege that Natalia tried to hurt them and their biological children while she was living with them over the two years.

Twisted Identities

Natalia was accused of trying to harm Kristine by poisoning her coffee and dragging her toward an electric fence. Additionally, Natalia was accused of secretly putting clear thumbtacks face up on the stairs, so that someone would step on them.

In 2012, the couple asked the Marion County Probate Court to change the birth year of Natalia Grace from 2003 to 1989, making her 22 years old. The next year, Michael and Kristine Barnett moved to Canada with their three sons, leaving Natalia alone in an apartment in Lafayette, Indiana.

The Barnetts, who eventually divorced, were charged with neglect of a dependent and, due to Natalie’s court-ordered age change, prosecutors could not charge them with neglect of a child.

Michael was found not guilty on the three charges related to neglect and conspiracy to neglect a dependent in 2022. Meanwhile, Kristine had her charges dropped earlier this year.

This case is featured in a docuseries titled The Curious Case of Natalia Grace. Natalia’s side of the story is set to air in the summer.