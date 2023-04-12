Road Rage Incident Caught on Video Shows Woman Stomping Windshield at Florida Traffic Light

A man and woman involved in a minor traffic accident near Tampa, Florida, took things considerably too far.

Road rage can be a thing no matter where you are, but usually, you lay on the horn, perhaps shake a fist, or make some other gesture … and then move on.

But this couple allegedly shot at the other woman’s car. Then the agitated female from the suspect’s vehicle hopped on the victim’s hood. Then stomped on the victim’s windshield, and in her bare feet no less.

That is what’s known as a failure to keep it classy.

All the while, other drivers yelled for the suspects to stop their boorish behavior. A video of the incident was shared by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Florida Gone Wild

“In the video, the pair can be seen attacking the victim’s 2019 Chevy sedan with a firearm after initially shooting at the victim,” officials said. “The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for public assistance to identify (the) man and woman.”

The victim was a 31-year old woman from near Tampa and was not injured, officials said. Police are searching still for the suspects.

