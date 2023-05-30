Startling Footage Shows Dramatic Gunfire Exchange Between Bus Driver and Passenger

A North Carolina bus driver and passenger got into a heated argument and exchanged gunfire after the passenger became upset when the bus driver refused to stop where the passenger desired.

Troubling footage revealed the argument and exchange inside the Charlotte bus, showing an a passenger walking to the front of the bus and demanding to be let off. Police have identified the passenger as Omarri Shariff Tobias, 20.

But the bus driver, identified as David Fullard, shakes his head and tells the passenger he cannot just stop the bus at an undesignated area.

“I dare you to touch me! I’m gonna pop your ass,” the passenger said, per WSOCTV. He then revealed a handgun.

The driver, however, had a weapon of his own.

Dramatic Gunfire Exchange Between Bus Driver and Passenger

As the passenger seemingly started back toward his seat, he raised his weapon. The driver then fired several rounds.

Tobias then stumbled toward the rear door as two other passengers retreated. The driver then stepped out and fired three more shots.

Tobias and another passenger make an exit, before the driver shoots Tobias again, the video shows. He reportedly was shot in the abdomen and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Fullard was shot in the arm, authorities said, but he too will be OK. His actions were considered self-defense.

That said, Fullard has been fired after 19 years on the job for carrying a firearm.

“It would have been reasonable for the operator to attempt to de-escalate the situation by allowing the suspect/passenger to exit the bus before arriving at the next bus stop,” the Charlotte Area Transit System said, via CNN.

Fullard’s attorney, Ken Harris, said his client did the right thing.

“I have represented a substantial number of CATS drivers over the years. Some of whom have been assaulted, shot at or shot during their work activity,” Harris said.

“They consider themselves public servants. In light of their commitment, dedication and the workplace dangers that they encounter, we have continuously encouraged the CATS system to enhance security measures for drivers.”

Tobias has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats and carrying a concealed firearm.

The case remains under investigation, police said.