Teenage Tesla Driver Causes Fatal Accident, Attempts to Escape After Hitting 76-Year-Old Pedestrian

A 17-year-old driving a Tesla fatally struck an elderly pedestrian after the car jumped a curb in Brooklyn, police said.

The teenager was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and mounted the sidewalk, hitting 76-year-old Milorad Rajacic. He also smashed into a city Department of Transportation traffic signal pole at the same corner, before continuing to drive on the sidewalk, per the New York Post.

The smashed pole with a street sign was photographed resting in the middle of the intersection.

Teenage Tesla Driver Causes Fatal Accident

Along with that, the Tesla being driven by the teen also took out a parked motorcycle and smashed into a bench where a man had been sitting. That man reportedly was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

Rajacic was not so fortunate, dying as a result of injuries to his torso and head.

After all this, the teen attempted to run from his smashed vehicle when the police gave chase. They eventually caught and arrested the suspect, charging him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Police have not released the teen’s name due to his age.

The 24-year-old man who was hit was listed in stable condition at the hospital, the Post reported.